William Otho Gibson

1/21/1958 – 1/12/2021

The world lost a remarkable man, friend and father, when Bill Gibson went peacefully to join our Lord during his sleep. His memory is forever engraved in our hearts.

Following is an excerpt from Bill’s journal. I’ve traveled and done more things than most people will ever do. From a small mountain boy working in a full-service gas station; I was lucky to finish high school. I think the staff just wanted me gone. Working in mines & construction, I decided to enlist in the US Navy. Fortunately, it was Peace Time and I saw few activities. After my discharge, life started really happening. My first job was with the Naval Air Development Center, working on prototype aircraft. Then I worked with a Chicago based company and was assigned with the Royal Egypt Air Force Headquarters for two years. I then received my Engineering Degree. I have climbed the Great Pyramids, hiked the Italian and Swiss Alps. Rode camels through the Sahara Desert; skied the Kline of Matterhorn; scuba dived in most oceans and seas around the world, including the Red Sea diving with a Saudi Prince; and I’ve dined with Ambassadors from around the world.

Bill is survived by his son, William Christopher Gibson, niece Patricia Stevens Hogg, brother-in-law, Randall Hogg, former wife, Christine Gibson and his constant companion, Gus a chocolate Lab. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Dwayne & Claysil Olvida Gibson-Butler; sister, Peggy Hogg and brother Edward Jr. A private memorial will be held in his memory. Arrangements by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.