Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Winter storm warning impacts Plumas

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, advising that a significant winter storm will impact the region during the peak Thanksgiving holiday travel time. The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A strong low pressure system will reach the northern California coast on Tuesday. Heavy snowfall is likely by later Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning before decreasing. Snow combined with strong winds will lead to significantly reduced visibility. Accumulating snow is likely down into the foothill elevations, and hazardous travel with significant delays is likely. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches above 2000 feet with 18 to 30 inches above 3000 feet. Local amounts up to 4 feet possible over the higher peaks.

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park as well as Eastern Plumas County are affected by this advisory. Call 511 for the latest road conditions.

Travel is highly discouraged Tuesday night through the Thanksgiving holiday. Snow showers will continue in the Sierra through Thanksgiving Day.

Downed trees and power outages possible.

