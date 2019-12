The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, advising that a significant winter storm will impact Western Plumas County/Lassen Park from 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, through 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Heavy snow is expected with snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet; local amounts up to 4 feet possible over the higher peaks. Downed trees and power outages are possible.