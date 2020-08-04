Workshops for private forest landowners offered

University of California Cooperative Extension will be hosting an online workshop for private forest landowners hoping to gain skills in forest management and planning. The workshop will use a blended learning format. Participants will use online resources on their own time to complete learning modules and short activities. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week between Aug. 26 and Oct. 21 on Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm.

The focus of the workshop is to help landowners complete a California Cooperative Forest Management Plan which allows them to apply for cost share opportunities with state and federal agencies. Topics covered will include forest and fire ecology, wildlife, watersheds, forest health, insects and disease, fuels reduction and forest resource marketing, project development & permitting, and professional assistance.

The in-person field day is tentatively scheduled on Sept. 12 at UC Berkeley’s Forestry Camp in Meadow Valley (though the schedule may change as the public health situation changes). It will cover silviculture, forest inventory and mapping activities.

Participants who complete the workshop will be eligible for a free site visit with a California Registered Professional Forester. The workshop series is supported by funds from CalFire.

Registration by Aug. 20 is required to participate. Please go to http://ucanr.edu/forestryworkshops/ to register. The cost of $60 will cover field trip day lunch and materials. After registering, you will be provided with further instructions on the workshop and agenda. (Provided this allowed at the time by public health guidance.)

For more information, please contact Kim Ingram at [email protected]