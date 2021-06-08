Workshops for ranchers set for June 15 and 16

Ranchers are facing unprecedent drought conditions with limited forage growth, stock ponds never filling and streams never running. UC Cooperative Extension, Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Farm Service Agency are coming together to provide two workshops for ranchers focused on drought resources and adaption strategies.

June 15, 2021 Sierra Valley

6:00-8:00 pm

Sierraville School

305 South Lincoln St.

Sierraville, CA

June 16, 2021 Indian Valley

6:00-8:00 pm

Rock Club

4288 Cemetery Road, Taylorsville, CA

The workshops are free of charge, but please register so we can have printed materials and light refreshments for all attendees. Click here to register now.