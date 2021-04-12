News 

Yes, it’s smokey – PNF continues underburns

Editor
Plumas National Forest firefighters are continuing with the Big Hill underburn project (Unit 20) east of Lee Summit. Residents in the Greenhorn Ranch and Long Valley areas and travelers along Hwy 70, may see and smell smoke. Light, short duration smoke will travel south to southwest during the day with some light smoke in the surrounding valleys at night. (Yes, it’s noticeable in American Valley.)
The burn will reduce fuel loading and reduce the number of small diameter trees in the area. Burning is only conducted when conditions are favorable, and on burn days established by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become conducive for ignitions again.
Questions may be directed to the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest at (530) 836-257. #GoodFire #prescribedburn

Related Posts

Highway 70 reopens near Lee Summit

Editor

Caltrans District 2 is reporting that traffic is returning to normal following a four-vehicle collision this morning, April 12, on…

Quincy VFW honors Scott Quade

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]  The Quincy Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3825 honored local veterans advocate Scott Quade in recognition…

Greenville Rotary announces available scholarships

Editor

The Rotary Club of Greenville wants to help students in Indian Valley receive the training they need to contribute to…

Four vehicle collision with multiple injuries-highway closed

Editor

The California Highway Patrol, Plumas County Sheriff and multiple emergency responders are at the scene of a four-vehicle collision near…

FRC student selected for prestigious award

Editor

Feather River College announced that Angelina Wilson has been selected as a 2021 Phi Theta Kappa Guistwhite Scholar, one of…

Magic Beanstalk Players present Dear Edwina on April 16-18

Editor

Meg Upton [email protected] Spring is here! And with spring comes a new show from Magic Beanstalk Players. Tickets are on…