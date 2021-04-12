Yes, it’s smokey – PNF continues underburns

Plumas National Forest firefighters are continuing with the Big Hill underburn project (Unit 20) east of Lee Summit. Residents in the Greenhorn Ranch and Long Valley areas and travelers along Hwy 70, may see and smell smoke. Light, short duration smoke will travel south to southwest during the day with some light smoke in the surrounding valleys at night. (Yes, it’s noticeable in American Valley.)
The burn will reduce fuel loading and reduce the number of small diameter trees in the area. Burning is only conducted when conditions are favorable, and on burn days established by the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. Should weather conditions become unfavorable, burning will cease until conditions become conducive for ignitions again.
Questions may be directed to the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest at (530) 836-257. #GoodFire #prescribedburn