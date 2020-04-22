Youth sought for five-week conservation crew

Plumas Conservation, Restoration, and Education in Watersheds (P-CREW) is a five-week residential, paid youth (10th-12th grade) conservation position of Sierra Institute for Community and Environment.

P-CREW hires 44 youth each summer — half from the East Bay and a half from rural Lassen and Plumas counties — to gain hands-on experience working on a variety of natural resource conservation projects ranging from fuel reduction to trail maintenance.

Participants camp for five weeks on a crew with 10 other crew members, one alumni leader, and two crew leaders. On weekends, crew members enjoy recreation trips such as backpacking, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, etc.

There are two five-week sessions: Session 1: June 15 to July 16 and Session 2: July 21 to Aug. 21. (Participants will be “on” the entire five-week session; they will not go home on weekends).

Apply online at https://pcrew.sierrainstitute.us/apply/

Applicants will need two teachers or professional references and an e-mail address. P-CREW will communicate with applicants via e-mail. The application deadline is April 27.