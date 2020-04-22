Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
News 

Youth sought for five-week conservation crew

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Plumas Conservation, Restoration, and Education in Watersheds (P-CREW) is a five-week residential, paid youth (10th-12th grade) conservation position of Sierra Institute for Community and Environment.

P-CREW hires 44 youth each summer — half from the East Bay and a half from rural Lassen and Plumas counties — to gain hands-on experience working on a variety of natural resource conservation projects ranging from fuel reduction to trail maintenance.

Participants camp for five weeks on a crew with 10 other crew members, one alumni leader, and two crew leaders. On weekends, crew members enjoy recreation trips such as backpacking, hiking, stand-up paddleboarding, swimming, etc.

There are two five-week sessions: Session 1: June 15 to July 16 and Session 2: July 21 to Aug. 21. (Participants will be “on” the entire five-week session; they will not go home on weekends).

Apply online at https://pcrew.sierrainstitute.us/apply/

Applicants will need two teachers or professional references and an e-mail address. P-CREW will communicate with applicants via e-mail. The application deadline is April 27.

 