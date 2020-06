A tribute to Jane of Paxton

A great soul, Jane Schwartz, has left us, here is a Farewell Tribute to Jane, to honor her passage:

THE NEW YEAR OF 2005. WE SPENT WITH SWEET JANE…

THE HEART OF PAXTON LODGE, WITHOUT HER WON’T BE THE SAME…

MEMORIES SO SWEET ARE LEFT BEHIND,

FEELING SO “AT HOME” COMES TO MIND,

THOUGH SHE’S GONE, HER HUMBLE SOUL WILL ALWAYS REMAIN…

WE WILL KEEP THE ESSENCE OF HER ENERGY ALIVE…

SHE WOULD WANT HER TRAIN STORIES TO ALWAYS SURVIVE…

THANK YOU JANE, A LOVED ONE SO FINE,

RARE IS THE PERSON OF YOUR KIND,

IN OUR MEMORIES, YOU MADE PAXTON LODGE A PLACE TO THRIVE…

By Jeanine Bryant

Nevada City, CA