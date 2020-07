Recent letter signer, J. Duvall, maintains that I forwarded Trent Saxton’s social media posts to other FRC Trustees. Duvall asks whether I manipulated at least one of those posts. I sent none of Trent’s posts to other College Trustees. Duvall’s conclusions are based upon faulty understandings. I did say that, in my opinion, his posts were racially and socially divisive. I stand by that.

John Sheehan

Quincy