Thursday, July 11, 2019
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
My Turn Opinion 

It is better, if at all possible, to do something right the first time

Susan Cort Johnson, Westwood Editor

The stain on my deck is peeling. A Google search has revealed many possible mistakes I made when the deck was built.

For example, I did not allow the wood time to season before staining the deck; I used a brand that is a “thin version of paint;” I did not apply the stain with a paintbrush, but with a tool I purchased at a “Big Box” store; I applied more than one coat which apparently sits on the surface and eventually peels.

So now I am researching how to prep a deck for re-staining.

We are told that mistakes provide valuable lessons …  I agree. Now I have a list of everything to avoid when staining a deck. A quote from one blogger called Genevre sticks in my mind: “Most deck maintenance is not rocket science, but often results in wasted efforts and wasted materials.” Truthfully, I would rather do it right the first time. Actually this concept was taught by my Dad who believes there is a “right” way to do something and you should take the time to do it right.

I did try to do it right the first time but it seems I failed in the research area. Therefore I am doing a lot of research as I prepare to strip the old stain off the boards and prep them for a new stain.

This experience has made me analyze what is considered sage advice … “Don’t be afraid to make mistakes because they are a learning experience.” I think what people are actually saying is don’t be afraid to try new things or take a chance. That makes more sense. The dictionary definition of mistake is “an action or judgment that is misguided or wrong.”

Learning is a positive experience. You receive the information or facts on how to do something and then you practice it, going through the steps until you’ve gained mastery. It is a process. To this day I remember zigzagging across a bunny hill at a ski resort trying to learn to turn. I spent hours pushing myself up off the snow until I mastered the technique. Eventually I made it to the hills with moguls. Obviously I wasn’t turning correctly each time I fell, and some might say I was making mistakes, but basically I was simply learning. My actions were not misguided or wrong — just not perfected.

However the deck … yes the staining of the deck was misguided. The learning curve in this situation was tight … one chance. It resulted in a job not so well done. So I am gathering information for the repair work. Researching products and technique is well worth the time.

My list includes removing the old stain completely with a deck stain stripper and some sanding if necessary; use of a deck brightener to neutralize the stripper; selection of a stain that is a quality brand and penetrates the wood; and applying one coat with a brush when the thermometer reveals the recommended outdoor temperature.

This time around I am expecting to do the job right.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.