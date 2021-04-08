Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: A few distinctions

Editor

While I mostly agree with the Author of “Culture War Games,” there are a few distinctions I would make.

1) Just since my lifetime, I have seen the devastation wrought by the John Birch Society and the Joe McCarthyites of the 50’s and 60’s.

2) the Dixiecrats in the 60’s and 70’s were welcomed with open arms by Republicans when they fled the Democrats for invoking Voting Rights.

3) Reaganites persisted in pushing “States Rights” in Code for continued support for blocking equal rights. Since those times, the lies and obfuscations or the “Right” have only got worse to the point that “alternative facts” are pressed as undeniable truths.

All would seem an affront to any person of modest moral character. But for half the nation that does not seem to be the case.

Should any Republican politician or opinion maker care to revive the work “A Modest Proposal” (sans satirical intent) authored by Jonathan Swift in the 18th Century, it might well be held in high regard by the Trumpians.
I provide here a excerpt from “A Modest Proposal”:

”I have been assured by a very knowing American of my acquaintance in London, that a young healthy child well nursed is at a year old a most delicious, nourishing, and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled …”

Hal Hein

East Quincy

