Letter to the Editor: Close calls

Five or six months ago, three prominent leaders seemed doubtful about the threat posed by Covid 19, the novel coronavirus. Events transpired during the Spring and Summer to impact their opinions on the virus.

In February, Boris Johnson seemed nonchalant about Covid 19, and downplayed the threat. In March he got the virus and spent three days in ICU. Upon his release he was genuinely grateful to Britain’s NIH, and to everyone who helped him during his stay in the hospital.

Earlier this year, Jair Bolsonaro, of Brazil boasted of having been a great athlete and having served in the armed forces for years; he walked around shaking hands, and talking to his countrymen, then he and his wife were infected with Covid 19. At last report (that I know of) Bolsonaro’s wife, Michelle, and Bolsonaro himself are recovering. Sadly, Michelle’s grandmother died of Covid 19.

President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, lost a friend in New York to the virus. One wife of a close adviser to the president was infected, she has recovered. One of the personnel involved in meal service to the president was infected. Another adviser also suffered from the virus. Despite the close calls the president is still pushing to “Open the Schools,” and to “Play College Football this Fall.”

Gene Nielsen

Crescent Mills