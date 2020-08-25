Letter to the Editor: Community

In spite of these horrific uncertain times, it’s a joy to see the level of collaboration between … the US Forest Service, Plumas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol, firefighters and first responders, local and not so local fire departments, Board of Supervisors, County fairgrounds, plumasnews.com, Plumas District Hospital, Feather River College, County Health Department, Plumas Unified School District, Plumas Charter and … citizens. Thank you all. You are who make us community.

Guy McNett

Indian Falls