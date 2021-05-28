Related Posts
Letter to the Editor: Once you get rid of us …
I have always believed that even if you feel drowned out by louder voices or over-powered by bullies, your silence…
Letter to the Editor: This section will never be the same again
One letter to the editor, just fourteen short months ago, expressed a wish to get together in the park to…
Letter to the Editor: Don’t dump your stuff
Shame on the person or persons who dumped their yard sale leftovers on a forest road, the old Indian Valley…
Letter to the Editor: About some previous letters
1) Using quotes from Robert Kennedy Jr. (the most well known anti-vax propagandist around), is not the convincing argument the…
Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand
Let us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top. …
Letter to the Editor: More thoughts on the vaccine
Reading the letter saying that Bill Gates is doing some fraudulent vaccine work contradicts the info that I have. Polio…