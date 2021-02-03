Letter to the Editor: Fix the blind spots first

I have a question to Caltrans on the input it is seeking about bike and pedestrian paths. Is the funding coming from the gas tax (that rural areas won’t see)? I believe that HIGHWAY improvements are more important! Plumas County had so many more visitors last year than I can remember. What is a real nuisance is the lack of left hand turn lanes on our two lane highway. Chalet View, driving west on 70 is extremely bad cause of blind spots and no turn lane, especially that time of the year when the sun is at eye level.

Jay Morris

Portola