Letter to the editor: He’s out of touch

Trent Saxton is completely out of touch with reality! His comment concerning the censure proposal is a perfect example.

No Trent it’s not your politics or religion. It’s the way you express your point of view. You regularly use offensive language to describe people you disagree with. In my 15 years living in Portola, I’ve regularly found your letters to the editor offensive. I think it’s time for you to do some real soul searching, and keep your thoughts out of the public view for a while.

Matt Garrett

Portola