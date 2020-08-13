Letter to the Editor: I won’t ask again

Early May 2020 I went into Peninsula Market in Lake Almanor. I had heard mask wearing was mandatory and I had my mask on. As I waited in line, I noticed many people without masks and I innocently asked “Where are your masks?” A younger woman shouted “Mind your own business!” and I said “I am.” Her husband walked up to me and shouted at my mask covered face “You want to take this outside?” By this time, we were both yelling at each other. Believe me I did not know how contentious the issue had become, and now that I do know, I don’t say anything to anyone.

Yesterday as I was walking along Peninsula Drive a truck pulled up and the driver said “I’m the guy you yelled at in Peninsula Market. I know where you live, and I’ll come get you!” I was stunned as you can imagine.

When I got home, I called the Sheriff in Chester and reported the incident, a report was taken, but I have not heard anything about the investigation.

As I said had I known the hatred some people have surrounding mask wearing I would have kept quiet, but I was completely ignorant. I rarely watch the news because I find it all too distressing.

My question was a legitimate question. None of your business was a legitimate answer. I honestly believed we were having a discussion until I was asked if I wanted to “take this outside”.

America, what has happened to you? Let’s stop the hatred. Everyone chill out and recite this:

I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

Peter Skeels

Lake Almanor