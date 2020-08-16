- Red flag warning issued today for lightning, winds
- At least three homes lost in Loyalton Fire
UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.: There are new mandatory evacuations ordered for Long Valley Road, Bordertown and…
This morning, Aug. 16, residents along Scott Road east of Beckwourth Pass are assessing the…
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning this morning for thunderstorms and…
By Debra Moore [email protected] UPDATE: According to event organizer Megan Neer, the event is going…
Update 5:45 p.m.: The Tahoe National Forest is reporting that the fire is now at…
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a tornado warning for Southeastern Lassen County…
Dale Knutsen continues to offer graphics that illustrate Plumas County’s confirmed case count. The Public…
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for dry lightning potential tonight…
The Feather Fire, which broke out Aug. 13 in western Sierra County, 1 mile Northwest…
The Loyalton Fire is now reported to be at 2,300 acres and is burning on…
Update: PG&E was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted…
By Roni Java Special to Plumas News [email protected] Lost Sierra visitors, PCT hikers and locals…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The soonest that Plumas Unified School District will consider returning to…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Portola resident Dennis Mitchell woke up at about 5:45 a.m. this…
After a slight delay due to Covid-19, the Superior Court in Plumas County is again…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Beckwourth Fire responded to the scene of a structure fire last…
An overturned lumber truck closed Highway 70 west of Chambers Creek in the Feather River…
The Plumas National Forest reported that a fire is burning in a remote, rugged area…
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will…
Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities (SCFO) is committed to providing high-quality services to children and families…
Plumas County announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 this afternoon, Aug. 13. This individual is…