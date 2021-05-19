Letter to the Editor: It has been an honor to serve on the FRC board

To: FRC Board of Trustees and FRC District Residents May 18, 2021

With my wife’s retirement and the recent sale of our Lake Davis home, we are now beginning a long planned relocation out of State. Our departure obviously necessitates my resignation from the FRC Board. Thus, with the transmission of this letter and with regret, I hereby resign my elected position as an FRC Trustee before the end of my term.

As a long-standing supporter of higher education, it has been and honor and privilege to serve as the FRC Trustee for district one. I have met many fine people, and had the opportunity to face both serious challenges and rewarding experiences as a Trustee. I am proud of the work I have done, my contributions to College oversight, and the opportunity to represent local interests in College administration.

FRC is an important resource to Plumas County and I am confident that local residents will continue to take seriously the need for responsible local oversight. I am also confident district one residents will choose a successor that will make Feather River College an institution we can all be proud of in the future.

Thank you for allowing me to be of service.

Dr. Trent Saxton, Trustee District One