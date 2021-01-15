Letter to the Editor: Mine opposition part 2

Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series by Portola resident Valari Simison, whose residence is 60 feet south and 200 feet west of the mine property under consideration for expansion.

In my previous “Letter to the Editor,” the hazardous and harmful effects of this proposed Portola industrial mine in a residential area were discussed. Depletion of our aquifer and water contamination were highlighted along with air quality degradation. There are six more concerns on our petition to be addressed. This second installment will examine the issues of noise and light pollution.

Noise

Noise is the third concern relating to this possible “sand/aggregate” mine operation. Noise is also an issue in every General Plan for cities and counties. It is a contention that repeatedly comes up in lawsuits where mine operations and residential lifestyles meet. Earthmoving equipment–bulldozers, scrapers, excavators–are loud. Rock crushers are loud. Blasting is loud. Semi-truck end dumps transporting material are loud. How much equipment will be used to create enough material to fill end-dumps to reach the 700 round trips daily that this permit requires. This information is not forthcoming in the permit. Since noise is loud, travels, and affects people’s health, it is important to understand how sound waves that create noise operate. Noise is measured in decibels. A decibel is a logarithmic unit rather than a linear one. For every 3 dB increase, the sound doubles in intensity. That is:

1 dB difference is not noticeable.

2 dB difference is slightly obvious.

3 dB difference is pronounced.

6 dB difference is twice as loud.

10 dB difference is very significant.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) has addressed the issue ofsound intensity and sustained exposure relating to the workplace. Studies have proven that just a few decibels increase shortens one’s time of exposure before hearing damage occurs. For every 3 dB over 85 dBA, the permissible exposure before possible hearing damage occurs is cut in half. Recovery time for exposure to 85 dBA is a minimum of 10 hours.

This information highlights the importance of not only sound intensity, but exposure as well. For example, if the train whistle blows in town and stops. It is an entirely different issue if that same whistle blows nonstop for an hour…or 12 hours. Sustained noise at even lower decibels is annoying as well as damaging. Thus large numbers of earthmoving equipment along with blasting and rock crushing operations 12 hours a day and even listed in permit as possible 24 hours a day would fit this definition of annoying with damaging health consequences–mental, emotional, and physical.

Each piece of equipment and operation requested in this permit has a decibel level: