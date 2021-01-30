Saturday, January 30, 2021
Letter to the Editor: No to the mine; Yes to Zoom

Being Eastern Plumas County residents we are opposed to a 700 plus acre mine being placed near the city of Portola. Also, Plumas County needs to join the rest of California counties in allowing zoom access to planning department meetings.

Judd & Teresa Stark

Clio

