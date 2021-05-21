Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Not a fan usually, but support her heroic stand

Editor

Let us pretend we are at Gettysburg in 1863 and Liz Cheney was leading the attack on Little Round Top.  She begins to charge up the hill facing a Union fusillade, then looks behind her and see the backs of her Confederate colleagues lead by Kevin McCarthy, heading the other way. “Dang!” she said “I knew they would do that.”  The fusillade happens and Liz is shot down to be relegated to be the only “rebellious honest, and courageous Republican” alive.

Believe me, I am no fan of Liz Cheney. She would vote down Social Security, Medicare, the Fair Housing Act, juniors cancer treatment,, and all those other Socialist laws that help working Americans.  Of course, she is fine with low corporate taxes, the massive wealth divide,  and corporate Socialism.  But she did understand the consequences of her heroic stand for the truth and her condemnation of “the previous occupant” of the white house.

If we don’t get back to truth and reality Washington D.C. is going to look like Berlin in 1945 for the same reasons.  We will find out if Joseph Goebbels quote is true; “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it people will eventually come to believe it”.

Don McKechnie

Sparks, Sierraville, earth

 

