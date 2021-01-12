Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Letter to the Editor: Nothing conservative about anarchy from above

Scott Corey

I am a militant moderate, but for years I have been saying that what this country needs, more than anything else, is responsible conservatism. Today, we are farther from that than we were four years ago.

There is nothing conservative about anarchy from above.

