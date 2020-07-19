Letter to the Editor: Proud of what I see today

I am glad I live in a county away from an epicenter. Where to have a hearse stalking about at any time of the day or night, to see mourners driving through the streets, half distracted, and to know that the next one to go may be the one you saw in good health only a few days ago — these things make the common troubles of life seem as nothing.

We never really know a people or a place until it is tested by great adversity. We now see health care workers risking their lives to care for us. We see restaurants shuttered and troubled, but still offering free sack lunches to anyone in need. We see grocers and pharmacists disinfecting their doors and shelves. We see truckers venturing far from home to bring supplies. We see a sculptor showing kids how to draw funny faces on a Facebook video. We see people sewing masks and teachers teaching from home. Butchers and bakers and ventilator-makers—all doing their part. I am proud of what I see today.

Duane Vander Veen

Graeagle