Letter to the Editor: Public Health tell us your plan

Where are the Covid Vaccinations?? There are over 2.9 million in freezers in California. Plumas County has about 19,000 residents the majority over the age of 60. Andrew Woodruff will you please tell us your plan? Will you tell us your communications with the State Public Health officials? Will you tell us why our vaccination allocations are so low? (1250) Will you make sure our rural county is not left behind?? Please tell us.

Debbie Moessinger

Cliio