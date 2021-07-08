Letter to the Editor: Raise your hand

All those who believe the virus will not mutate again raise your hand.

All those who believe the future mutations will hold at bay the spread of the new variant to those who have been responsibly vaccinated raise your hand.

All those who believe the new variants will be immune to the vaccines that those who have responsibly been vaccinated against raise your hand.

All those who want to go back to sheltering in place raise your hand.

All those who haven’t rolled up their sleeves roll up your sleeves and be responsible neighbors, friends and family members!

Jenny Lee

Quincy