Letter to the Editor: Recall pre-dates COVID

Letter to the Editor: Regarding the letter about the recall
Thank you for reminding us of just a few good and smart things Gov Newsom has done to mitigate COVID-19…
Letter to the Editor: Thank you Governor Newsom
Governor Newsom’s recall — just why would we want a new governor? California has a lower average of Covid cases…
Community Green: What wind can bring
By Pamela Noel Special to Plumas News What comes on the wind? All that exists in this world is delivered…
Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on vaccination
Thirteen years ago, on my birthday, my right toe went numb while I was seated. Then the next toe, and…
Letter to the Editor: Rental assistance available
Rental assistance is part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This is the $1.9 trillion bill that helps Americans deal…
Letter to the Editor: Should be vaccinated
As a person with a 92 year old mother in long term care at EPHC I believe vaccination should be…