Letter to the Editor: Regarding the CHP

In response to Mr. Bryant’s letter regarding C.H.P. actions. These officers put their lives on the line for you and I every time they suit up and get in that patrol car. We have no way to know what they are doing every time we see them. Are they meeting up to plan an operation? Are they going to back up a Sheriff’s Dep.? C.H.P. handles more than traffic. These first responders deserve our respect. With all the sacrifices they make just to serve us, a little “slack” is the least we can give them. They, to an officer, would put their lives on the line for us. God forbid you to have a serious accident and not have them to respond. So a perk here and there is not much to over look. Just saying.

Robert Hall

Blairsden