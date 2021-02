I want to applaud, in fact stand up and cheer for Helene Day’s letter. I honestly think it should be reprinted every week as a reminder of what “democracy” is and how fragile it is and can change in a moment as evidenced January 6th. ……..why WE should all fight to the last breath to save it. It is a pretty stark reality pictured in her letter of where things stand today, but sadly, it not an exaggeration.

Dee Kelly

Clio