Letter to the Editor: Should be vaccinated

As a person with a 92 year old mother in long term care at EPHC I believe vaccination should be mandated. It’s ridiculous that I was not allowed to visit her for over a year when people who “chose” not to vaccinate are in and out of the facility. Currently I need to make an appointment to see her. Really? I stood in rain/sleet for three hours to grab an extra vaccine.

It’s my opinion that anyone who does not want to vaccinate should not be allowed to work in a long term care facility, especially when they are the recurring positives in the EPHC and Loyalton LTC’s.

Sandra Yalung

Quincy