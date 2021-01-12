Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Shout out for Plumas District Hospital

Maddie Marshall

just wanted to give a big shoutout to Plumas District Hospital for their Covid testing services! Everyone working there is always awesome and the results come back so quickly. THANK YOU PDH!!!!
Maddie Marshall
Graeagle

More News