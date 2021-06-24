Letter to the Editor: Socialism is your childhood revived

You spent your childhood working your way from total dependence on parents to independence as an adult.

Socialism is your childhood relived.

Someone else telling you what to do, to say, to eat, to think. Where you can go and with whom.

The difference? Socialism never stops controlling you.

America may be flawed, but find another country that has improved the human condition more than the U.S.

We have come a long way, and, yes, we have a long way yet to go.

But we are not going to get there by teaching our children to be fearful and hate one another.

Or by punishing those who succeed and denying people control over their own lives.

We cannot expect to build a better future if we erase the lessons from our past.

Defunding the police creates a lawless society. Without law, there is no order. Without order there is no civilized society.

Socialism has nothing to do with any kind of equity or justice.

How do we know? Compare how our socialist politicians live with how you live.

Notice any disparities?

Do you seriously think they will divest themselves of their riches and power to establish “equity” between them and us?

Life is a work in progress. So is a country.

But we, as a united people, have faced and overcome adversity, even amongst ourselves, and we will do so again.

Our young people are striving to save the world, which is both admirable and terrifying.

Admirable because every generation of Americans is idealistic and has altruistic goals for a better and more fair future.

Terrifying because they think socialism will get us there.

It won’t. Never has, never will.

A socialist society is not run by the common people, but puts wealthy and powerful people in control of your life.

They do not become wealthy and powerful by practicing the collective ways of socialism.

They gain their wealth and status through capitalism – the very system they tell us is destructive.

If they truly believed that capitalism is the enemy, they would not steer lucrative contracts and investment opportunities to their family members and cronies as do Pelosi, Feinstein and others.

They would not enter politics with an annual salary of $174,000 and end up 20 years later as multi-millionaires.

They would not have $20,000 refrigerators to keep their gourmet ice cream fresh while we stand in food lines.

They would not pay exorbitant salaries to family members like Maxine Waters does to keep the money in the family.

They would not have armed guards to protect their homes even as they take away our police protection and the right to defend ourselves.

They would not own several multi-million-dollar mansions in nearly all-white communities and have mixed-race marriages if they truly believed in “white supremacy.”

Socialist politicians claim their freebie social, economic and environmental policies are for “the American People.”

That’s a farce. They simply want to control the American people by making us indebted and dependent on them.

Socialism is oppressive and dehumanizing.

Each of us has inalienable rights given to us by our Creator, not government.

Within the boundaries of reasonable law, it is up to individuals to decide how to exercise those rights and to create their own version of life, liberty and happiness.

Cancel culture, critical race and critical law theory, and wokeness are the enemies of our constitution and our rights.

America – you and I – face a crossroads.

Do we put aside our differences and focus on our similarities?

Do we embrace the diversity of our historical melting pot society and include the marginalized and disadvantaged?

Do we return to our constitutional foundation and reject a government system that has historically been disastrous?

Or do we buy into the self-serving goals of wealthy and powerful elitist/capitalists pretending to be socialists who contend that socialism is a panacea to our shortcomings?

Lynn Desjardin

Portola