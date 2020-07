Fellow outdoor enthusiasts, go to this link to complete a quick letter to Congress for support of the Great American Outdoors Act. It will take you less than 2 minutes. Act will increase funding to support our parks, forest and other public lands.

https://www.trcp.org/action-alert/great-american-outdoors-act/?emci=90564825-3ec8-ea11-9b05-00155d03bda0&emdi=9aacecb2-74c8-ea11-9b05-00155d03bda0&ceid=1680387

Dave Valle

Portola