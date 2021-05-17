Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Governor Newsom

Editor

Governor Newsom’s recall — just why would we want a new governor? California has a lower average of Covid cases than the national average. But why did Newsom shut down schools and businesses? The point was not to have schools and businesses closed but to have people away from each other so the coronavirus would stop spreading and the hospitals could handle the people that unfortunately got Covid-19 and needed ICU care and respirators. Isolation was the way to keep from having people dying with out medical care. And remember what Newsom did to get medical supplies?  Little was known at first as to how Covid did and didn’t spread, studies told us all what part we needed to play in limiting the spread. Now the economy is roaring back. It is great to be vaccinated. Thank you Governor Newsom

Linda Bailey

Genesee Valley

Related Posts

Community Green: What wind can bring

Editor

By Pamela Noel Special to Plumas News What comes on the wind?  All that exists in this world is delivered…

Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on vaccination

Editor

Thirteen years ago, on my birthday, my right toe went numb while I was seated. Then the next toe, and…

Letter to the Editor: Rental assistance available

Editor

Rental assistance is part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This is the $1.9 trillion bill that helps Americans deal…

Letter to the Editor: Should be vaccinated

Editor

As a person with a 92 year old mother in long term care at EPHC I believe vaccination should be…

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Public Health

Editor

I have been thinking of this for some time.  I just want to send a great big Thank You to…

Special districts need the public’s help

Editor

By Mimi Garner Director, Plumas County Special Districts Association Are you tired of sitting at home and watching TV as…