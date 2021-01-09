Letter to the Editor: Understand need to be anonymous

One of several recent Trump-loving letters has criticized the anonymous person who submitted the photo of Jeff Engel’s denialism yard sign. Given that most of the voters in Plumas County voted for Trump, and that many of these neighbors are armed and angry, I totally understand why anyone critical of Trumpist behavior would choose to remain anonymous.

Secondly, it is against California law to display campaign signs beyond ten days of voting. You would think that Supervisor Engel could show more respect for law and order. Likewise for Doug LaMalfa. After all, that’s in their job description.

Wayne Cartwright

Quincy