Letter to the Editor: Vaccination sign-ups need improvement

I second Cheryll’s Letter to the Editor regarding vaccinations for those of us over 75! Who is advocating for us? The phone sign up was a total failure for most of us and I suspect a web site sign up will not be any better. We are in Indian Valley and even if we had been able to get through on the available phone lines, it would have required a 50-mile round trip to get a shot. We tried the phone lines repeatedly for over an hour, left messages when occasionally asked to do so, and finally gave up. Friends in other states and counties have received at least their first shot. Please, Public Health, make timely and convenient vaccinations a priority. Thank You.

Judy Gimple

Indian Valley