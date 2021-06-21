Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: When it comes to fire — plan ahead

Editor

Regarding Fire as a teacher, make sure you have a plan and that should lessen the anxiety, its much easier to deal with a situation with the knowledge ahead of time instead of winging it when and if that time comes.
Nick Collin
Graeagle

Related Posts

Where I Stand: Historic Taylorsville Hall’s fate now in court; public’s help needed

Editor

By Ken Donnell Chair – Board of Directors, Historic Taylorsville Hall Dear Community Members, Along with my fellow Board of Directors…

Letter to the Editor: Over 4,000 wild animals killed

Editor

Throughout Plumas County, third grade students are taught that it’s “cool to be kind” to animals. This very worthy program…

2021 should be strong for business; but we need to remain vigilant

Editor

By Ken Donnell Plumas County business owner   Business owners in Plumas County continue to have many reasons to believe…

Community Green: Fire as teacher

Editor

Editor’s note: We think this opinion piece nicely summarizes the fear that many of us are experiencing with the threat…

Letter to the Editor: Urging a non-lethal response to predators

Editor

Do you appreciate our region’s rich wildlife? Did you know your county taxes pay for the unnecessary slaughter of wildlife…

Letter to the Editor: You would think that they would want to know

Editor

Remember the 9/11/2012 attack on Benghazi where 4 Americans were killed, including Ambassador Stevens? House Republicans launched an investigation that…