Letters to the editor for the week of 11/27/19

All letters must contain an address and phone number. Only one letter per week per person will be published; only one letter per person per month regarding the same topic will be published. Feather Publishing does not print third-party, anonymous or open letters. Letters must not exceed 300 words. Writers responding to previously published letters may not mention the author by name. The deadline is Friday at noon; deadlines may change due to holidays. Letters may be submitted at any of Feather Publishing’s offices, sent via fax to 283-3952 or emailed to dmoore@plumasnews.com.

Senior parking

Today as I was going to Grocery Outlet I noticed that there were parking spaces for clean air vehicles, family vehicles, veterans parking, disabled parking — all of the above are good parking options to have. The one parking option that I did not see was parking for senior citizens. Being a senior citizen myself I believe that a parking space at least one could be offered by some of the Quincy merchants if not all, because senior citizens are people too. So how about it all of you Quincy merchants, would one senior parking space be asking too much?

Bruce Borregaard

Senior Citizen

Quincy

Sheriff the dog

It’s not only frustrating, it’s down right ridiculous. Stating the obvious would be, don’t want to hear animal noises or smells don’t move to the country. That ordinance is ridiculous too, even for pets. I have yet to come in contact with an animal that is silent. It will be interesting what evidence this new neighbor has regarding the noise/barking.

I was an animal control officer (ACO) as well as wildlife rescuer/rehabber. My experience is over 30+ years. Out of all the noise complaints I ever investigated, less than half were legitimate complaints, and the others had fake evidence for whatever the reason or no evidence at all. They also were not in a rural area or on a farm or ranch.

From the pictures that the owners have, as well the proof from other neighbors, there are some pretty dangerous wild carnivores who have no trouble trespassing on anyone’s property. Maybe the complainant hasn’t met up with any of them yet. Sheriff surely does the neighborhood an appreciated and necessary service as evidenced by the many letters in support of his work. I hope the judge or those in power realize just how desperately Sheriff is needed and allowed to do his job that he is trained for.

I would also hope that they get together and rewrite this ordinance. I’ve worked in animal control and related fields and in addition to being an ACO was also a humane agent, for 3 counties, 21+ cities and have never come across an ordinance like this. I can tell you, unless I had verifiable evidence, investigated it myself, I would never issue a citation/summons for an ordinance like this. I hope to see that this charge is dismissed, and Sheriff is permitted to return to his duties ASAP. And hopefully any other complaints are fully investigated before it gets this far again. Ranchers and farmers can’t afford to lose their guardians.

Cindi M Lesnick

East Liverpool, Ohio

Be grateful

I spent my childhood on Air Force bases. The noise of planes taking off and landing was constant, day and night. We all got used to the noise that my father told us was “the sound of freedom.” The sound of a livestock guarding dog at night is the voice of a sentinel who keeps your area free of predators. To the neighbor who filed this complaint, close your windows, turn on a white noise machine, listen to an Audible book read you to sleep, take some melatonin, and be grateful when you eat your next hamburger or lamb chop to the brave dogs who help farmers and ranchers feed us.

Cindy Cooke

Kalamazoo, Michigan

Barking

Dogs are our first alert system to danger.

I hope Sheriff the dog has a good lawyer. I also hope the court has good sense.

Cathy Dawson

Talkeetna, Alaska

Bias

I am a recent subscriber to the Feather River Bulletin. I appreciate becoming informed about local issues and events. I was, however, disappointed in the recent front-page article ‘Sheriff the dog heads to court’. Although Meg Upton lays out the facts of the situation well, her nuanced bias is apparent in statements like ‘Meanwhile, Sheriff the Dog continues his working life on Hideaway Road and is building up a fan-base of followers online particularly people who love the “gentle giant” breed.’ The placement of this article on the front page along with the handsome photo of Sheriff wearing his medals of honor, just days before the court date, seems a breach of journalism and smacks of using journalism in support of personal interest and opinion.

Linda Margaretic

Quincy

What is going on?

A recent editorial (Nov. 13) posed this question in relation to the increasing acts of violence and antisocial behavior listed in the sheriff’s log. Many answers come to mind. However, our nation’s lack of national goals probably tops the list. Without goals there is no direction, and without direction there can be no progress. Without goals, a society will eventually fall apart. Most of us respond in kind to those who have reached the highest levels of personal responsibility, knowledge and achievement. In today’s world there seem to be no statesmen, and that which might be called achievement is usually a group effort. With few such iconic members in our society, whose status we might attempt to emulate, we are influenced by lesser icons, as Time magazine, perhaps unintentionally, demonstrated in a recent issue. Its listing of a hundred ‘most influential’ Americans, as polled, consisted almost entirely of movie and television idols, a few menial politicians, and a few overpaid, over publicized sports figures.

In recent years, our public education system has turned to indoctrination (memorization of prescribed information, along with interminable testing). Less effort is required to accept the unvalidated and frequently irrelevant information that is set before us. Our public education system has long needed a release from its accumulated burden of unnecessary bureaucratic rules and regulations. Instead, we sold out to the privatizers, who proceeded to strip their initial profit from our public funds, then simply dismissed various bureaucratic constraints. Long-term improvement in the education of our children has yet to become a reality. Our own public education system, once the best in the country, has yet to be seriously reexamined, revised and resurrected.

Insecurity has also taken hold of our country, in much the same manner as it took hold in Germany during the post WWI period. Those who prey upon our insecurities for power and wealth are taking full advantage of their opportunity. Insecurity is not a new phenomenon. Fear of death, fear of disease, and fear of crime are certainly understandable. However, our current response has merely been to hide. We hide behind drugs, ignorance, ultra conformity, fundamentalism, over amplified noise, guns, pseudo patriotism and extremist rhetoric.

We are now two or three generations removed from the ‘me generation’ of post WWII, yet we have retained much of the spoiled adolescent mentality that was prevalent during those early years. We still expect “Mommy and Daddy” to solve our problems, though now it is their surrogates to whom we transfer our responsibilities. School administrators, police and religious and political ‘leaders’ become our new mommies and daddies. The residue of the ‘me generation’ in today’s society can be seen in our extreme self-orientation, our short attention spans, our demand for instant gratification, our dependence upon superficial, unquestioned information, our fixation upon money and our group temper tantrums (protest marches and sit ins, in which we demand, once again, that others solve our problems).

Some of the problems listed in the editorial might actually stem from our schools’ failure to teach logic, debate and philosophy. It is through these subjects that we learn to think. Of course, these few words take the most immediate causes of our disturbing conduct for granted. Frustration, based on our inability to cope with the current political, economic and social conditions, our years of absorbing television violence, and our access to a constant stream of propaganda instigating hate and intolerance, have obviously contributed to our society’s current state of mind. As to the number of panic calls to the sheriff’s office, we might consider the ease and frequency with which we turn to cell phones. In an earlier era, many of these calls would have been resolved with little more than the use of our sense of personal responsibility.

On the bright side, I have a friend who says that if matters get bad enough, they are bound to get better. Hope springs eternal.

Wallace B. Eshleman

Quincy

Editor’s note: This letter exceeds the word limit, but is being printed because it addresses a recent editorial.

Be happy

After reading this week’s Editorial, “Just stop it! This bad behavior has to come to an end” I felt very sad and disturbed. I agree that “bad behavior” should be reported, but the editorial seemed to fit right in with the constant “Breaking News” we hear on TV news stations. Constant crime seems to be committed every minute of every day. I say, “Just stop obsessing about it!”

This “bad behavior” is nothing new. It has been happening since the birth of mankind. I could go on and on about “bad behavior,” but that is not the point I want to make.

Dwelling on bad behavior is a choice. We can choose to dwell on good behavior. I witness kindness, love and compassion every day. I see neighbors plowing snow off driveways of elderly people who cannot do it themselves. I see people bringing meals to sick people; returning a dropped wallet without taking the cash; picking up a college student walking in the rain; people searching for someone else’s lost dog. How about all the people who help with the free Community Supper every Wednesday evening expecting nothing in return? I believe that if there was a Sheriff’s Blotter available to report the kindnesses that people receive every day, you could fill up two newspapers!

We all need to focus on and be a part of this living testimony: light will always overcome darkness; hope will always overcome despair; compassion will always overcome injustice and love will always win over hate. Why not choose to see and share with others all the kindness shown to strangers, neighbors, friends and families every day? I promise your life will be happier.

Susie Steuben

Quincy

The future?

What have we become? What has happened to the virtues of honesty, integrity, fidelity, compassion, kindness and concern for our fellow man and Mother Earth? Have we sunk so low in our expectations that the lack of above said virtues is now considered normal and commonplace? We have descended into a darkness that many see as acceptable. I cannot. Children are watching. Young people are crying out about their futures only to be mocked and spited. My oldest daughter, aged 34, states many of her peers feel hopeless. She is not sure she wants to bring a child into this world. My youngest, aged 31, has evacuated two fires in two years and is preparing, in her garage, for Armageddon.

There are those that say the swamp has been drained. However, the stench that currently emanates rivals that of Bumpass Hell.

Laura E. Rodriguez

Quincy

Good ole days

Just finished reading your Op/Ed page column by Gregg Scott, ‘Is change always good’ and thought I’d share my perspective from a personal experience.

In 1979 I was a deputy sheriff in northwest Minnesota. One evening I stopped in at a coffee shop for a cup and a donut (cops do that a lot, you know) and two fellows, quite a bit older than I were having their supper in a booth.

When they saw me in uniform, they began talking loudly and boisterously about my chosen profession and how tough one had to be “in the good old days.” They boasted and bragged about the wonderful “good old days” and how, in 1979, hardly anyone would be worthy of living in those conditions.They became quite loud since they had been polishing the mahogany with their elbows next door at the tavern for most of the afternoon.

When I finished my coffee I casually walked over to their booth and addressed them, thusly:

“Yeah … let’s talk about the good old days. Let’s talk about carrying wood in and ashes out. Let’s talk about outdoor toilets in January. Let’s talk about polio, world wars, Spanish influenza. Let’s talk about pneumonia because when the doctor said pneumonia, the family bought the box since there was no hope of recovery. Yeah, the good old days certainly weren’t as good as you say they are and I’m glad I live now — not then!”

The boasters quickly cooled their discourse as I left the diner. A very, very old fellow was sitting at the end of the counter and as I walked by, he nodded, winked and gave me a thumbs-up sign.

In summation: I’m thankful I was born in 1944 and I’m even more grateful my children were born in the 70s since they will have a chance at a much better life than if they had been born “in the good old days.”

Val Johnson

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Looking back

In looking back at the financial plight of the Social Security Senior, I found that, prior to 1974, Social Security Benefits were set by legislation; after 1974, they’ve been determined by the cost of living increases or decreases, as determined by the Consumer Price Index, (CPI). This is when I discovered that historically, while prices continue to creep up, Social Security cost of living increases (COLA’s), with few exceptions, have continually deceased. Social Security entitlements create a highly stable sector of the economy in communities all across America; the ongoing COLA’s, continually, add financial benefits to nearly every aspect of the senior’s life, within his or her community life, nation wide, as increased support of local businesses, medical care, political projects, entertainment, volunteerism, social events, etc. This should be an obvious motivation for our elected officials, the national AARP, and the local AARP groups, and certainly, community leaders, to pay close attention to see that the yearly COLA’s truly equal the CPI’s, as is the law.

Nansi Wattenburg Bohne

Quincys

Another look

It is time for the public to take another look a the impeachment process. We all understand that President Trump campaigned targeting the Swamp. He knew that the Swamp was muddy and smelly. He won the election and whether a person agrees with him or not, he has accomplished quite a few of his goals as promised.

What is really behind all the charges and attacks against him. At this point in time it is to beat him in the next election, because the Democratic Leadership, which is an oxymoron, has invested billions of dollars in the Swamp and are determined to ruin President Trump at all costs. Why all the hatred? When President Trump is sworn in for the second term of four more years he most likely will have to appoint two more justices to the Supreme Court. Presently two Justices are awaiting the result of the election to retire, but most likely will not wait another four years to do so.

The swamp people are well aware of the consequences. The members of the Supreme Court usually stay on he job until they are old, I mean like me, really old. We are well aware that President Trump will not appoint some liberal, but will pick again a judge which will interpret the law as meant by the framers of our Constitution, If he were to appoint two new Justices, and assuming that the present conservatives remain on the bench, the Court would have a seven to two majority for one hell of a long time. Maybe as long as 30 years or hopefully more.

Please take minute to think about such a situation. That is the reason the Democrats have to beat him in the coming election. If they fail the swamp will be filled with crocodile tears and a lot of money will have been wasted, simply for one single reason, Trump.

Lastly, the former Ambassador to the Ukraine testified that her job was to do anything possible to curtail the corruption in the Ukraine. Apparently that is a problem over there.

A guess is that the Bidens are innocent because she never mentioned them. The scary problem is that those who agree with the acts of the Democrats’ leaders fail to see that the same people seek the power to control every one of us. That’s scary

Jan Klement

Quincy

Bipartisan support

In the United States today, there are signs of progress on tackling climate change. Recent polling reveals more and more Americans are worried about climate change. In fact, as of May 2019, 75 percent of Republicans under the age of 40 supported a carbon fee and dividend plan to lower carbon dioxide levels. Most importantly, our elected officials are concerned and are well aware that appropriate legislation is needed. Since last January four bills addressing climate change have been introduced into Congress. Last month, the U.S. Senate formed a bipartisan climate solutions caucus that now has four Republicans, one Independent, and three Democrats. A similar bipartisan group formed in the House in 2016, has grown to 69 members today. The job of both these groups: to address climate change in a bipartisan manner, and to focus on solutions so as to successfully pass legislation that will benefit all of us.

Legislative momentum is the direct result of Americans across the country being hurt by climate change. Our elected officials are taking action because it is their responsibility to support and promote the well-being of their constituents. This is why we elected them.

Robbin Anderson

Clio

Necessary questions

To our Biology Faculty member’s Where I Stand article about “misconceptions of science”:

Thank you for confirming my contention that not all scientific research leads to the same conclusion, by stating there are “peer-reviewed scientific papers challenging” the hypothesis that the “main cause of the current climate change is human-caused …”

While we are coming closer to identifying causes and results of climate change, until we do, we cannot develop verifiable processes to correct it.

As in medicine, every proposed “cure” has some degree of counter-reaction.

For example, many claim that electric cars are one answer. Ask how the electricity is produced.

Are corporations paying for honest research or trying to sell more solar panels or windmills?

Mass panels and windmills take up land. Who owns the land?

We should be skeptical when the wealthy Hollywood, Silicon Valley and political elitists travel the world in private jets for business, pleasure and touting climate change.

Why do they do that?

Because their interest is not in climate change.

It is in establishing the power of a global government and, by necessity, tearing down the autonomy (and, therefore, the economy) of the United States.

Few, if any, of the proposed methods of stopping and/or reversing climate change are anything more than speculation.

Nevertheless, Americans are expected to forfeit our freedom, traditions and general way of life, while other global players pretend to listen.

Scientific research is not performed and climate change solutions are not developed and implemented in a vacuum.

Scientists may have integrity and be honest in their work.

But to keep their job, they, like the rest of us, through process and/or conclusion, must produce an outcome that meets the goals of their employer.

When it comes to climate change, know who is paying and ask what are their objectives.

Lynn Desjardin

Portola

All in “Quotes”

Read the following quotes, if you wish; the names of the people quoted are at the bottom. See if you can match each quote to the appropriate person. No key is offered; if you’re unsure, Google it, or phone a friend.

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

“When you’re a star, they let you get away with it.”

“Although absurdities have always played their havoc on your poor, disordered mind … “

“He was using alternative facts.”

“The American People know fake news when they see it.”

“What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

“That’s not anti-corruption, that’s corruption.”

– Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

– Honorable Congressman, Devin Nunes, R-CA, Tulare

– President Donald J. Trump

– The late Sen. Howard Baker, R-Tenn.

– Mrs. Kellyanne Conway, Sr., Counsel to President Trump

– Lord Acton, British Historian

– Honorable Congressman, Adam Schiff, D-CA, Burbank

Hope you had fun.

Gene Nielsen

Crescent Mills