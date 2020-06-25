- June 24 Plumas COVID testing update
- Too much time and money
More News
The old ranch house at White Sulphur Springs Ranch has received some wonderful period furniture…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Wednesday, June 24,…
Eastern Plumas Health Care hosted a free COVID-19 testing event yesterday, June 23, and it…
Plumas County Public Health received notification from Plumas District Hospital of a positive COVID-19 test…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Two teams of local and Bay Area teens are in the…
The Long Valley Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its popular 50/50 Swap Meet this…
The Plumas National Forest along with Beckwourth Fire and Sierra Valley Fire responded to a…
UPDATE 3:45 p.m. June 24: As of this afternoon, fire crews are mopping up the three…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 23,…
By Ingrid Burke Special to Plumas News [email protected] High school seniors weren’t the only Plumas…
From a lemonade stand to benefit cancer research, to blood drives, Plumas Cares plans to…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Feather River College Trustee John Sheehan has asked his fellow trustees…
A body discovered in Plumas County on Father’s Day has been identified as 57-year-old Vicky…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 22,…
The Plumas National Forest is upgrading the trail, parking lot, access road and campground that…
Warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the annual grass crop. The increasing fire…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Governing Board of the Plumas County Office…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News The Plumas County Office of Education’s Governing Board…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the…
By Angelina Wilson Special to Plumas News Staff from Portola schools joined the Plumas County…