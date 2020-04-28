Mohawk Stewardship Council thankful for support

With the coronavirus crisis upon us, and the recommendations and restrictions imposed by the State and Federal governments, the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards and restorers of the historic While Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) has been forced to cancel this year’s Summerfest 2020 concert and barbeque. While this event does serve as our organization’s primary fundraiser each year, it’s also become a fun and highly anticipated event within and beyond Plumas County. At this time our thoughts, as everyone’s, must focus on the health and safety of our community.

The MVSC wants to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for the community’s continued and ongoing support of WSSR. Through the years this has been a true community effort, from the individuals who form our membership and volunteer corps, to our business partners that have been so generous of both time and goods. We urge all of you to continue to support our local businesses that remain open to provide their services in these difficult times.

In the past years we’ve been completing a number of visible projects at WSSR as we prepare to return it to its historic place as a gathering spot for the community. By necessity these projects will have to be temporarily scaled back, however, we remain in a stable financial condition and will weather this storm, as will we all, and with your help we’ll return to our work as soon as the situation permits.

With sincere thanks and wishes for everyone to stay healthy and safe,

Mark Cowan

President, MVSC