Remember When for the week of 11/27/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

Grocery items featured in advertising for G.R. Clark Store in Taylorsville included ham for .40 cents a pound; choice potatoes are .04 cents a pound; oysters are $2 a dozen; 10 pounds of corn meal is .65 cents and coffee for .50 cents a pound.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Plumas grocers advertised an array of Thanksgiving items including turkeys for .36 cents a pound; stuffing mix for .37 cents a bag; 8 inch. frozen pumpkin pies for .29 cents; yams, .15 cents a pound; cranberries .29 cents a pound; mayonnaise .59 cents a jar and pumpkin pie mix for .25 cents a can.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Plumas shoppers perused the newspaper to create their Thanksgiving feast and found the following bargains: Turkeys .39 cents a pound; stuffing mix .79 cents a package; fresh cranberries for $1.29 bag; yams .49 cents a pound; celery .33 cents a bunch; dinner rolls $1.19 dozen; butter .99 cents a pound; canned pumpkin $1.39; pie shells .99 cents each and frozen Sara Lee pumpkin pies $2.49.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Advertised specials for the Thanksgiving meal included turkeys .88 cents a pound; yams .79 cents a pound; celery .79 cents a bunch; butter $1.99 a pound, stuffing $2.50 for a package and Sara Lee frozen pumpkin pies at $4.88 each.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.