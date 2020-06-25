Thursday, June 25, 2020
Letters to the Editor 

Too much time and money

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

With regard to the announcement by CalTrans that they intend to construct an extension to the Lake Almanor Walking and Biking trail, I think it is absurd for them to state they are going to consume $2.5 million and take two years to do the work – work that should be fully accomplished in 30 to 45 days and a cost of closer to $500,000. CalTrans has long been known as an agency that wastes 50 percent of the funds that they receive and this project is a perfect example. I suggest our Board of Supervisors apply some input.

Robert Lockwood, Lake Almanor

