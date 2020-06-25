Too much time and money

With regard to the announcement by CalTrans that they intend to construct an extension to the Lake Almanor Walking and Biking trail, I think it is absurd for them to state they are going to consume $2.5 million and take two years to do the work – work that should be fully accomplished in 30 to 45 days and a cost of closer to $500,000. CalTrans has long been known as an agency that wastes 50 percent of the funds that they receive and this project is a perfect example. I suggest our Board of Supervisors apply some input.

Robert Lockwood, Lake Almanor