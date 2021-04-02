Where We Stand: Hospital board objects to mine

Eastern Plumas Health Care’s Board of Directors are writing to voice our strong and unanimous opposition to the proposed Hat Creek Construction asphalt plant and mine site. Also, we oppose a scaled down version of the project, because a mine of any size this close to a residential area is unacceptable. And, it opens the door to the possibility that Hat Creek Construction may try to increase the scope of the project at a later date.

As outlined in our Mission Statement, we aim to “restore, preserve, and promote the health and well being of those we care for,” and we do this “in cooperation with our community.” At this time, the physical, mental, and emotional health of our patients, our staff, and our community is under threat by the proposed Hat Creek Project.

The significant risks to the health and well-being of the community we serve include air pollution, water pollution, noise, traffic congestion, mental health risks, financial risks, and more.

Air pollution:

The greater Portola area (including Portola, Iron Horse, Delleker, C-Road, Mohawk Vista, Plumas Eureka, Blairsden-Graeagle, Gold Mountain, Whitehawk, Clio, Johnsville, and portions of Lake Davis) has been unable to meet EPA air pollution standards for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) since 2016. The California Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s (NSAQMD) report on the mine’s impact concludes that the mine’s increased emissions will “make it impossible to demonstrate Attainment and negate years of work at great monetary expense that have been invested in cleaning up the air in and around Portola.”

Inhalation of small particles of silica that are produced by mining and grinding of rock cause the risk of a disease called silicosis. This causes permanent lung damage, and there is no cure for it. In addition, lime from the lime kiln causes skin and eye irritation, as well as gastrointestinal issues.

Also, the mine will at times be running 24/7, resulting in non-stop noise, which is extremely stressful on our community residents, especially those in close proximity to the mine. And, the dust, exhaust fumes, and traffic from the proposed 700 heavy truck trips that will be occurring at the mine on a daily basis will add to pollution and congestion in the area.

There are many homes, an elementary school, and our hospital (1.5 miles away), all of which are in close proximity to this mine, and it puts all of us at risk. Most at risk at EPHC are our elderly skilled nursing facility patients. We are usually their last home, and we take our job of protecting our vulnerable residents very seriously.