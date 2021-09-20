Golf Results Sports 

Ace of Ace’s competition continues

Editor

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club

Twenty-three players competed in the final Ace of Ace’s Qualifier on Sept. 16. The qualifiers were: Low Gross, Renee Miller (103); and, Low Net, Cathy Churchill (73). The game of the day was Bingo, Bango, Bongo, in which the player can earn a point for:  On the green in fewest points (ties each get one point); closest to the pin; and, first in the hole. Flight 1 winners were:  1st place, M. Garrett (26 points); 2nd place, Cindy Hannah and Renee Miller, both with 22 points.  Flight 2: 1st place, Cathy Churchill and Dee Walker, both with 15 points. The trick to winning in Flight 3 apparently was to have a winning first name. Flight 3 golfers 1st place, Cathe Franck, Kathy Kahlar and Cathy Macdonald, each with 21 points.  One “chip-in” was made by Dottie Hattich.

Men’s golf in Graeagle

Inquiries about membership in the Graeagle Men’s Golf Association can be submitted to [email protected], or visit our website at gmeadowsclub.com/MenHomeDir/.

If you would like your golf club scores posted by Feather Publishing, send them to [email protected]

Related Posts

Portola, Chester football teams both bested by Honkers

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth Sportswriter [email protected] Lakeview Honkers fly over Portola Tigers, 22-13 PHS football staff had to do a…

Eagles win second home game of the season, 32-15

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Feather River College men got the best of the Monterey Peninsula Lobos on Sept….

Graeagle Meadows Ace of Aces competition continues

Editor

Mari Erin Roth Sports Writer [email protected]   Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club Twenty-three players vied for the title of 2021…

Eagles win first game of the season, 41-16

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth Sportswriter [email protected] The Feather River College Eagles traveled to San Jose to play the Jaguars Saturday,…

Portola, Quincy victorious in opening football games

Editor

Mari Erin Roth Sports Writer [email protected]   Tigers beat Wildfires, 27-20 The Portola Tigers hosted the Foresthill Wildfires for the…

Graeagle Meadows Ace of Aces competition continues

Editor

  By Mari Erin Roth Sports Writer [email protected]   The Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club held the first of two…