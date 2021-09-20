Ace of Ace’s competition continues

Graeagle Meadows Women’s Golf Club

Twenty-three players competed in the final Ace of Ace’s Qualifier on Sept. 16. The qualifiers were: Low Gross, Renee Miller (103); and, Low Net, Cathy Churchill (73). The game of the day was Bingo, Bango, Bongo, in which the player can earn a point for: On the green in fewest points (ties each get one point); closest to the pin; and, first in the hole. Flight 1 winners were: 1st place, M. Garrett (26 points); 2nd place, Cindy Hannah and Renee Miller, both with 22 points. Flight 2: 1st place, Cathy Churchill and Dee Walker, both with 15 points. The trick to winning in Flight 3 apparently was to have a winning first name. Flight 3 golfers 1st place, Cathe Franck, Kathy Kahlar and Cathy Macdonald, each with 21 points. One “chip-in” was made by Dottie Hattich.

