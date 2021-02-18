Almanor ice melted; still ice on Davis

Lake level continues to rise (slowly) here on Almanor, up a little more than a foot over the past month. There have been snow showers in the forecast and predictions of further weather this weekend. Snow remains on the ground at lake level. All of the surrounding roadways are open and the Canyon Dam boat ramp is clear. The overflow parking lot still has snow but it too is useable. The Canyon Dam ramp was moved on Friday, Feb. 12, and rubber boots are no longer needed.

Water temps ranged between 36.5 and 42 degrees this past week and there is minimal change throughout the water column. Visibility remains unchanged at 5-8 feet. Fish are scattered throughout the lake and all methods are producing fish. The bite has been ok one day and tough the next.

“I have heard reports of fish caught fast and slow trolling, there has been a good bite around the dam early in the morning, slowing as the sun gets on the water,” said John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. Pond smelt patterns continue to be the top producer in plastic, hardware and flies. Most of the fish caught are in the top 25 feet of the water column. The ice that was on the water last week is gone and bank fishermen are picking up a few fish around the coves.