Archer claims the day and one of the side pots

At our Saturday, Sept. 28, cribbage tournament we had a nice group of 11 players with one guest, Shirley Johnston, from Long Beach.

Brad Archer, a member of the Graeagle Peggers grassroots club who lives in Reno, took first place with an impressive 17 game points earned with seven wins on the day.

Susan Terry came in second with a 13/6 score and her mother, Clyde Terry, took third posting a 12/6 score.

Dave Boynton held the only 24-hand so he won the 24-Hand Pot. The really interesting thing is that it was in his crib, unusual but nice especially when it’s in your crib!

There were four four-of-a-kind hands held by Jan Cook, Boynton, Archer and Darlene Pekovich. They cut for high card to determine the winner and Archer cut a king to win the 4-of-a-Kind Pot. It certainly was Brad’s “day.”

I had an interesting finish in my game with Susan Terry. I was six holes out and counting first and was dealt a 4-4-5-7-9-9. I held the 4-4-5-7 knowing that only the ace or nine cut would not give me the two points needed to win. Since I put two nines in the crib, there were only six cards out of the remaining deck that wouldn’t get me the win. Sure enough, the ace was cut and I didn’t peg a point so I ended up two holes out and lost the “almost” sure win. I ended up with an 11/5 card so that win would have given me a 13 point score on the day with the potential to place second or third and some lifetime points. Oh, the best laid plans!

As you may recall, a few months ago the VFW Lodge in Portola gave the Graeagle Peggers several like-new Hoyle Master Continuous Track cribbage boards. The club already had enough boards and decided to sell them and donate the money back to the VFW. Well, the last board was sold Saturday and we are happy to announce that we raised $225 for the lodge!

The Graeagle Peggers Grassroots Cribbage Club meets at Gumba’s Pizza in Blairsden every Saturday for a nine-game tournament. Check-in is at 10:45 a.m. and play begins at 11 a.m.The American Cribbage Congress sanctions the tournaments that qualify when we field enough contestants each week.

For more information or questions, contact me, Doug Rodrigues, the club’s director at 836-4254. Players of all skill levels are welcome!