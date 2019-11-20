Basketball rivalry kicks off Nov. 25

Get ready because here it comes! The Greenville girls basketball team will be hosting the Quincy Trojans for the first non-conference game of the season, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the newly refurbished Greenville High gym.

Greenville Indians

GHS will be hosting its tournament Thursday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Dec. 7. The Indian girls will travel to Anderson to play the Eagles Dec. 10 and McCloud to play the Loggers Dec. 13.

American Christian Academy hosts a tourney in Anderson on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21.

Etna has a tournament the first week of January.

All warmed up and ready to go, the Greenville Indians will travel to Quincy for a rematch Wednesday, Jan. 8.

League play for the Indians begins Tuesday, Jan. 14, when they face the Westwood Lumberjacks.

The first league home game will be Friday, Jan. 17, against the Herlong Vikings.

Quincy Trojans

After the Nov. 25 game in Greenville, the Trojans will host Loyalton on Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., and then Marysville on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The girls will then travel to participate in the Live Oak Tournament on Dec. 5 and 6. They travel to Loyalton for a rematch with the Grizzlies on Dec. 13 and then take on the Portola Tigers on Dec. 14 during the Tiger Classic at 7 p.m.

Dec. 17, the girls will travel to Chester to play the Volcanoes at 5:30 p.m. Before the rematch with Greenville, the QHS girls will play Hamilton, Biggs, Colusa and Mercy.

The first league game for the Quincy girls is at CORE Butte on Jan. 15, and the first home league game is with the Maxwell Panthers on Friday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m.