Check out the latest sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)
Team stats
Feather River College
Baseball: 12-6 overall, 12-6 conference
Softball: 7-3 overall, 7-3 conference
Mountain Valley League
Portola High softball: 7-5 overall, 1-0 league
Shasta Cascade League
Quincy High softball: 13-1 overall, 0-0 league
5-Star League
Chester High softball: 0-10, 0-0
Mid-Valley League
Quincy High baseball: 6-4 overall, 2-1 league
Portola High baseball: 4-7 overall, 2-2 league
Evergreen League
Greenville High baseball: 0-1 overall, 0-0 league
5-Star League
Chester High baseball: 6-3 overall, 0-0 league
Wednesday, May 5
Baseball
Portola 14, Loyalton 7
Friday, May 6
Tennis
QHS at Paradise
Singles: Sabrina Walmer won 8-2, Emmy Allred lost 8-6, Nick Caiazzo, Sabina Winter and Kaleb Dupras all lost 8-1, Tristin McMichael lost 8-2, Quinn McMichael lost 8-0
Doubles: Eli Allred/Emmy Allred won 8-2, Tristan McMichael/Nick Caiazzo lost 8-6, Sabrina Walmer/Sabina Winter tied 8-8 but lost the tiebreaker 7-2
Golf
Graeagle Meadows
Portola 596
Plumas Charter 610
Chester 616
Quincy 633
Loyalton 627
PHS Owen Bowling 86
LHS Braden Armstrong 89
Plumas C Ryan 97
CHS Colt Beres 105
QHS Rohan Linford 113
Monday, May 7
Baseball
Loyalton 12, Portola 6
Softball
Portola 16, Loyalton 9
Saturday, May 8
Baseball
FRC 10, Shasta 2
FRC 15, Shasta 3
Monday, May 10
Tennis
Downieville at Quincy
Nick Caiazzo won 6-2, Malachite Nelson lost 4-6 in his first singles match at # 2, Tristan McMichael won 7-5, Eli Allred won 6-4, Downieville only had three boys. Sabina Walmer, Sabrina Winter and Emmy Allred played doubles with one of the Downieville boys. Kaleb Dupras and Quinn McMichael played doubles. All QHS players were able to play at least one match.
Baseball
Loyalton 12. Chester 9
Portola 19, Quincy 8
Softball
Loyalton at Chester NYR
Quincy 10, Portola 0
Tuesday, May 11
Baseball
Redding 21, Quincy 14
Softball
Quincy 12, Redding 1
Wednesday, May 12
Baseball
Quincy at Portola 4 p.m.
CHS at Burney 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Burney 4 p.m.
QHS at Portola 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Baseball
FRC at Lassen 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
Redwoods at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Baseball
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Softball
Chester at CORE Butte 4 p.m.
PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Car races
Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Baseball
Lassen at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Baseball
CHS at Susanville 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
Baseball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
GHS at Chester 4 p.m.
Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.
Softball
CORE Butte at CHS 2 & 4 p.m.
Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.
FRC at Redwoods 12 & 2 p.m.
Friday, May 21
Baseball
Maxwell at Chester 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Baseball
FRC at Butte 12 & 3 p.m.
QHS at Los Molinos 12 & 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Quincy at Los Molinos 12 & 2 p.m.
Butte at FRC 9 & 11 a.m.
Monday, May 24
Baseball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Softball
CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Softball
CORE Butte at Quincy 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Softball
CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Baseball
Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.
Softball
Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks
Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Softball
CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Softball
FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Softball
FRC at Sierra 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Sunday, August 15
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 28
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 11
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Friday, September 24
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy
UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.