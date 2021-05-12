Check out the latest sports scores and schedules

Outdoor high school sporting events are beginning to open to the public. As regulations change, the best plan is to check with schools to see what safety precautions are being taken for game attendance. (NYR=Not yet reported)

Team stats

Feather River College

Baseball: 12-6 overall, 12-6 conference

Softball: 7-3 overall, 7-3 conference

Mountain Valley League

Portola High softball: 7-5 overall, 1-0 league

Shasta Cascade League

Quincy High softball: 13-1 overall, 0-0 league

5-Star League

Chester High softball: 0-10, 0-0

Mid-Valley League

Quincy High baseball: 6-4 overall, 2-1 league

Portola High baseball: 4-7 overall, 2-2 league

Evergreen League

Greenville High baseball: 0-1 overall, 0-0 league

5-Star League

Chester High baseball: 6-3 overall, 0-0 league

Wednesday, May 5

Baseball

Portola 14, Loyalton 7

Friday, May 6

Tennis

QHS at Paradise

Singles: Sabrina Walmer won 8-2, Emmy Allred lost 8-6, Nick Caiazzo, Sabina Winter and Kaleb Dupras all lost 8-1, Tristin McMichael lost 8-2, Quinn McMichael lost 8-0

Doubles: Eli Allred/Emmy Allred won 8-2, Tristan McMichael/Nick Caiazzo lost 8-6, Sabrina Walmer/Sabina Winter tied 8-8 but lost the tiebreaker 7-2

Golf

Graeagle Meadows

Portola 596

Plumas Charter 610

Chester 616

Quincy 633

Loyalton 627

PHS Owen Bowling 86

LHS Braden Armstrong 89

Plumas C Ryan 97

CHS Colt Beres 105

QHS Rohan Linford 113

Monday, May 7

Baseball

Loyalton 12, Portola 6

Softball

Portola 16, Loyalton 9

Saturday, May 8

Baseball

FRC 10, Shasta 2

FRC 15, Shasta 3

Monday, May 10

Tennis

Downieville at Quincy

Nick Caiazzo won 6-2, Malachite Nelson lost 4-6 in his first singles match at # 2, Tristan McMichael won 7-5, Eli Allred won 6-4, Downieville only had three boys. Sabina Walmer, Sabrina Winter and Emmy Allred played doubles with one of the Downieville boys. Kaleb Dupras and Quinn McMichael played doubles. All QHS players were able to play at least one match.

Baseball

Loyalton 12. Chester 9

Portola 19, Quincy 8

Softball

Loyalton at Chester NYR

Quincy 10, Portola 0

Tuesday, May 11

Baseball

Redding 21, Quincy 14

Softball

Quincy 12, Redding 1

Wednesday, May 12

Baseball

Quincy at Portola 4 p.m.

CHS at Burney 4 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Burney 4 p.m.

QHS at Portola 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Baseball

FRC at Lassen 12 & 3 p.m.

Softball

Redwoods at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Baseball

PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.

Softball

Chester at CORE Butte 4 p.m.

PHS at Loyalton 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Car races

Dwarf Car Nationals 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Baseball

Lassen at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Baseball

CHS at Susanville 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Baseball

Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

GHS at Chester 4 p.m.

Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.

Softball

CORE Butte at CHS 2 & 4 p.m.

Lassen at Quincy 4 p.m.

FRC at Redwoods 12 & 2 p.m.

Friday, May 21

Baseball

Maxwell at Chester 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Baseball

FRC at Butte 12 & 3 p.m.

QHS at Los Molinos 12 & 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Quincy at Los Molinos 12 & 2 p.m.

Butte at FRC 9 & 11 a.m.

Monday, May 24

Baseball

CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.

Softball

CHS at Redding 2 & 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Softball

CORE Butte at Quincy 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Softball

CHS at Quincy 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Baseball

Shasta at FRC 12 & 3 p.m.

Softball

Siskiyous at FRC 12 & 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks

Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1

Softball

CHS at Quincy 1 & 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Softball

FRC at Shasta 12 & 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars, Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Softball

FRC at Sierra 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Mini Stocks. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 15

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 28

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Battle Born Winged Sprints. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 11

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Northern Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Nevada Outlaw Dwarf Cars. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Friday, September 24

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

Car races at American Valley Speedway in Quincy

UTV Race. Races start at 6 p.m., grandstand opens at 5 p.m.