Cheerleaders turn out for soccer play

By Mari Erin Roth

The Trojan cheerleaders jumped on the opportunity to get out to support the Quincy soccer players as they hosted the Tigers at QHS on April 15. Both teams are playing a co-ed squad of athletes this year.

Quincy ran away with the scoring, but the rival challenges were many on the field. “The games are scrimmages,” said QHS returning head soccer coach Greg Prouse, thus stats and scores are not being recorded. “Nobody has scored on Quincy this season,” said Portola head soccer coach Bob Vieira. “It’s been all goose eggs.”

For Covid safety concerns, “They didn’t want us to go out of county,” said Vieira. “We’ve got one game this week with Loyalton.” The Portola Tigers play Loyalton three times and Quincy three times, and that’s the season.