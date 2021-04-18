Quincy cheerleaders perform April 15 on the QHS soccer field for senior celebrations at halftime during the Quincy/Portola co-ed soccer game. From left: Joey Palmer, Jennifer Kingston, Morgan Olhiser, Adeline Taylor, Haley Perkins, Maddelynn Samuelson, Anna Mercer, Laney Barreno, Juliana Cudia, Abra DeCampo, and Maddie Decker. Not pictured: Haliey Venuti and Shyanne Fisher. Photo by Mari Erin Roth
Sports 

Cheerleaders turn out for soccer play

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth

The Trojan cheerleaders jumped on the opportunity to get out to support the Quincy soccer players as they hosted the Tigers at QHS on April 15. Both teams are playing a co-ed squad of athletes this year.

Quincy ran away with the scoring, but the rival challenges were many on the field. “The games are scrimmages,” said QHS returning head soccer coach Greg Prouse, thus stats and scores are not being recorded. “Nobody has scored on Quincy this season,” said Portola head soccer coach Bob Vieira. “It’s been all goose eggs.”

For Covid safety concerns, “They didn’t want us to go out of county,” said Vieira. “We’ve got one game this week with Loyalton.” The Portola Tigers play Loyalton three times and Quincy three times, and that’s the season.

The PHS team came together for their first game two days after they came together as a team on the field. “Look out for Portola next year,” said Vieira. Coach says there are “a whole bunch” of soccer athletes coming out of junior high (class of 2027) that are going to make a bang up team for 2023. Tony Avalos coached the team in the past and Vieira hopes to recruit Avalos back to the Tigers and take the assistant coach position himself.

Quincy senior soccer players, supported by their families, are honored at halftime April 15. Head soccer coach Greg Prouse, center, reads the sometimes comical senior comments of thanks and big future plans. Photo by Mari Erin Roth
The Quincy junior goalie Canaan Newman makes a save after a Portola rush to score April 15. QHS sophomore Dylan Miller is on hand, but kept at bay by Tiger no. 00 Kaitlyn Keena and 56 Ismael (Izzy) Garcia. Photo by Mari Erin Roth

Related Posts

Spring bite continues at Almanor

Editor

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lake level (4482’) and water temps (50-55 degrees) continue to rise. The spring weather…

Quincy tennis team takes to the courts

Editor

Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Quincy High School tennis team has been warming up for a series of matches with…

Tigers hold tight to the rival trophy

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The Tiger/Trojan rivalry trophy has been passed back and forth between Quincy and Portola High…

Mountain bike team releases latest information

Editor

The Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team is open to any sixth- through 12th-grader in Plumas County. Following is their…

The official challenge – more are needed

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] The season of sports has never seen a year like 2021 as all sports clamor…

Softball play resumes in Plumas County

Editor

By Mari Erin Roth [email protected] Lady softball players stepped onto the field April 13 in Quincy as the Portola Tigers came…