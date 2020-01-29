Chester basketball rallies against tough competition

The Chester Volcano basketball teams took on the traveling Lion teams from Redding Christian High School.

Girls

The Chester girls were the first to take on the Redding visitors starting at 5 p.m. in Chester on Jan. 23. The league game had been postponed for weather from Jan. 21.

Junior Chancey Juska put the Volcanoes on the scoreboard first hitting two free throw shots. Redding followed with a 3-point shot and held the lead for the balance of the game. The first quarter ended 22-4. The second quarter score was 32-9. The third ended 48-21 and the final score was 57-14 for the Redding Lions.

Juska was all over the court and led the Volcano scoring with 11 points. Juska instigated 11 turnovers in the game.

Senior Bailey Redican remained vigilant dogging the Lions throughout the game and creating eight turnovers. Redican managed to score on a free throw.

Sophomore Jacklyn Zuniga and junior Sierra Clark scored on free throws for the Volcanoes. Both Juska and Redican racked up a pair of personal fouls each during the game.

Freshman Sierra Osorio took control of the ball from the Lions five times. Senior Hanna Zuniga stole control from the Lions two times. Senior Kassi Nine-Squire, sophomore Jacklyn Zuniga and sophomore Julianna Polanco had a turnover for the Volcanoes.

The girls are 0-2 in the league and 4-11 overall in their 22-game schedule. They took on the Burney Raiders on Jan. 24 and traveled to Quincy on Jan. 27 to battle the Trojans.

Next up, the Los Molinos Bulldogs will play in Chester at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 30. Then the Mercy Warriors will travel to Chester for a game Monday, Feb. 3, with tip off at 5:30 p.m. The Volcanoes will travel for a couple games and then return for the final regular league game of the season Tuesday, Feb. 11, with the Burney Raiders at 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

The Volcanoes had a tough battle with Redding and lost by a score of 70-37.

The Volcanoes were first on the home scoreboard. The Lions showed their claws fiercely allowing no further scoring for Chester the first quarter that ended 23-2. The Volcanoes played hard and gained ground each quarter on the Redding team who consistently overreached to deflect Volcano shots and continuously managed turnovers when the Vols had control of the ball.

The second quarter ended 10-38 and the third quarter wrapped at 27-52. Chester head basketball coach TJ Ragan kept the team rallying throughout the game, playing hard and successfully putting new plays into action on the court. Volcano boosters were very busy in the snack bar dishing out drinks, candy and hot pizza.

Sophomore Juan Flores figured out how to play the Lions early in the game. He started putting his Volcano marks on the scoreboard early in the game and played aggressively throughout. Flores led CHS with 16 points, hitting 50 percent of his shots.

The Lions have half a dozen players over 6-foot including Drew Nelson-Crowell at 6’10” that “controlled the air space” and made a consistently successful habit of redirecting Volcano shots.

Senior Justin Contreras added 6 points, junior Nick Brent and senior Leo Flores each added 5 points, senior Jeremiah Mosley scored three and sophomore Cayleb Clark contributed 2.

Contreras landed two of his 3-pointer shots and Mosley hit one of three.

Free throw opportunities were slim. Brent sunk one of two and Leo Flores scored on one of one.

Brent picked up five rebounds, Juan Flores gathered three, Leo Flores and sophomore Joey Tantardino picked up two, and Mosley and Contreras gathered one each.

Brent was charged with five personal fouls, Leo Flores four and Juan Flores had three.

The Volcano boys are 0-2 in the league and 6-7 overall in their 20-game schedule.

They took on the Burney Raiders on Jan. 24 and traveled to Quincy on Jan. 27 to battle the Trojans.

Next up, the Los Molinos Bulldogs will play in Chester at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 30. Then the Mercy Warriors with travel to Chester for a game Monday, Feb. 3, with tip off at 7 p.m. The Volcanoes will travel for a couple games and then return for the final regular league game of the season Tuesday, Feb. 11, against the Burney Raiders at 7 p.m.